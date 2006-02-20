Saturday 8 November 2025

Aloe vera promotes beauty from within

20 February 2006

Although it is certainly no secret that Egypt's Cleopatra attributed the topical use of Aloe vera to helping keep her skin looking young and beautiful, many people in today's world are using this ancient elixir internally as their secret to achieving beautiful skin.

USA-based Aloecorp, an affiliate of Unigen Pharmaceuticals, is poised to produce a variety of novel functional foods and beverages that will, it says, help create "beauty from within," using its new Qmatrix proprietary processing technology. This is allowing it to design a unique line of value-added products that go beyond any such item on the market today. They include fruit-enhanced aloe drinks, nutritional supplements, sports and healthy snack bars, cereals, seasonings, juices, teas, salad toppings and so much more - which will serve up a plate or glass full of Aloe vera nutritional benefits, the firm says.

In a research paper by Chithra et al, it was determined that "both topical and oral treatments with Aloe vera were found to have a positive influence on the synthesis of glycosaminoglycan (GAG) and were thereby beneficial in modulating wound healing." GAGs also form an important component of connective tissue.

