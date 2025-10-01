Alpha 1 Biomedicals Suspends CF Drug

Alpha 1 Biomedicals has called a halt to the clinical development of thymosin beta 4, a candidate treatment for cystic fibrosis, on the grounds that it no longer has available funds to press on with the program.

Alpha 1 was depending on raising more cash from its proposed merger with Alpha 1 Acquisition Corp (formerly Microbio Inc) in order to continue with the development of thymosin beta 4. However, the merger fell through when Alpha 1 Acquisition failed to raise $5 million in financing, which was a condition of the deal.

Moreover, it has become apparent that the new company would have to negotiate a license with a US patent holder if it were to attempt to commercialize thymosin beta 4 for CF treatment. While negotiations are ongoing, there is no guarantee that a suitable agreement will be reached, and in the meantime Alpha 1 is seeking other applications for the drug.