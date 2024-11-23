Alpha-Beta's Betafectin, Ph III

Alpha-Beta Technology has disclosed preliminary data from a Phase IIIstudy of its carbohydrate drug Betafectin (PGG-glucan), which demonstrate a significant reduction in serious infection in patients undergoing non-colorectal gastrointestinal surgeries.

In this group, 36% of the placebo group experienced serious infections after surgery compared with 22% of the Betafectin-group. However, in a second defined stratum, patients undergoing colorectal surgeries, there was no difference in the incidence of serious infections between the placebo and the Betafectin arms. Furthermore, in the overall study, 21% of the placebo group suffered serious post-surgical infections, versus 17% of the Betafectin-treated group. This result did not achieve statistical significance.

Betafectin did not fare much better on secondary endpoints. The mean number of infections per patients was 0.39 in the placebo group, 0.27 in the 0.5mg/kg Betafectin group and 0.23 in the 1.0mg/kg Betafectin group. The mean length of stay was 14.3 days, 12.4 days and 14.6 days, respectively, while mortality by day 30 was 9%, 5% and 8% in each respective group.