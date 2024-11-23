Alpha Therapeutic On Track With Oncolym

- Alpha Therapeutic says it has completed the dosimetry part of itsOncolym (I-131 LYM-1) trial. The radiolabeled monoclonal antibody is being evaluated as a treatment for non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphoma. Following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration, the company says that it has received the go-ahead to progress with clinical trials, but that it must reduce the dose and include patients who have received prior treatment with cisplatin.