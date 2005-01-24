Alpharma and Synthon to co-promote Pexeva

US firms Alpharma and Synthon Pharmaceuticals have announced that the former's sales force will co-promote the latter's Pexeva (paroxetine; first marketed as Paxil by GlaxoSmithKline), a branded selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of depression, obsessive/compulsive disorder and/or panic disorder. Pexeva was launched by Synthon in February 2004 and is supported by a specialist sales force focusing on psychiatry.
Alpharma will promote this product along with its current branded product Kadian (sustained-release morphine). Since patients experiencing pain often suffer from depression, Kadian and Pexeva are complementary products. Alpharma does not expect this agreement to have a material impact on its 2005 financial results.
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