Alpharma announces 2004 EPS of $0.56

Alpharma of the USA has announced diluted earnings per share excluding extraordinary items for the last quarter 2004 of $0.45, which is under its latest guidance of $0.47 to $0.57. Full-year diluted EPS was $0.56 versus 2004 guidance of $0.60-$0.70 due to a higher effective tax rate.

EPS was impacted by severance charges of $4.2 million related to employee reduction programs and $15.5 million from the write-down of fixed assets in a US generic pharmaceutical production facility.