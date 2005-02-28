Alpharma debuts authorized generic Salagen

As a result of an agreement with MGI Pharma signed in January, Alpharma has now launched pilocarpine 5mg tablets, the generic version of the former's Salagen 5mg Tablets.
This product will be manufactured by MGI and sold under Alpharma's Purepac label. Pilocarpine tablets are indicated for the treatment of dry mouth caused by radiotherapy for cancer of the head and neck and in patients with Sjogrens syndrome. Brand sales of Salagen were approximately $30.0 million in 2004. The two companies will share profits on sales of generic pilocarpine.
