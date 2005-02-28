Alpharma expects goodwill impairment charge on US generics

Following a review of its goodwill provisions, Alpharma says it has concluded that the estimated fair value of its US generics business is below its book value. The estimated fair value of this business has been impacted by intensified competition, increased presence of low-cost entrants and authorized generics, among other factors, it notes. The company is currently performing a valuation in order to determine the amount and timing of a potential goodwill impairment charge and expects this to be material to the financial statements in the period during which it is recorded.
In addition, Alpharma announced that its US branded product line will be reported as a segment for footnote disclosure purposes beginning in 2004. The results for this business were previously included in the US human pharmaceutical segment. These changes have no impact on previously-reported cash flows from operations. Revenues for the branded pharmaceuticals segment, which were included in the company's US human pharmaceutical segment in the first three quarters of 2004, were $11.5 million, $18.0 million and $16.6 million, respectively.
