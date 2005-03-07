Alpharma in deal with India's Orchid

US firm Alpharma has entered into an agreement with Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, a Chennai, India-based company, whereby the latter will develop, manufacture and supply generic prescription products for exclusive sale by the former.
Orchid's responsibilities include the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients and final formulations, as well as the manufacture of finished products for exclusive sale by Alpharma in the USA and Europe.
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