Alpharma's 2nd qtr sees 16% revenue rise

Alpharma, a USA-based branded and generic drugmaker, has reported that its diluted earnings per share for second-quarter 2005 soared 123% to $0.38 due to a 16.5% rise in total revenues to $367.8 million, continued strong margins in its active pharmaceuticals ingredients business and 30% sales growth in branded pharmaceuticals to $25.4 million.
Operating income totaled $40.2 million, up 189%, while margins rose 10.9% from 4.4% last year. R&D expenses fell $4.6 million in the quarter, primarily due to the timing of spending in US generics. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose $9.1 million due to new marketing initiatives for Kadian, a sustained-release formulation of morphine sulfate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze