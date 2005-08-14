Alpharma's 2nd qtr sees 16% revenue rise

Alpharma, a USA-based branded and generic drugmaker, has reported that its diluted earnings per share for second-quarter 2005 soared 123% to $0.38 due to a 16.5% rise in total revenues to $367.8 million, continued strong margins in its active pharmaceuticals ingredients business and 30% sales growth in branded pharmaceuticals to $25.4 million.

Operating income totaled $40.2 million, up 189%, while margins rose 10.9% from 4.4% last year. R&D expenses fell $4.6 million in the quarter, primarily due to the timing of spending in US generics. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose $9.1 million due to new marketing initiatives for Kadian, a sustained-release formulation of morphine sulfate.