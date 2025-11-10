Alpharma sells Perio Stake

- Alpharma has sold its minority stake in the Israeli R&D company Perio Products for an undisclosed sum, according to a company spokesperson, and has discontinued funding of projects performed by Perio. The net result of the sale of the unit is not expected to be material to second-half or full-year earnings because the resulting expenses will be offset by a gain of $6.5 million related to the firm. Alpharma also said it plans to eliminate 130 jobs as part of a plan to consolidate US operations.