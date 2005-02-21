Alpharma settles gabapentin exclusivity litigation

US generics company Alpharma says that it has entered into a settlement agreement regarding the IVAX Pharmaceuticals litigation challenging its exclusivity regarding gabapentin capsules and tablets. Ivax had filed an appeal in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia seeking to reverse a District Court decision upholding Alpharma's right to exclusivity for the capsules and tablets.
In consideration for IVAX' agreement to dismiss the litigation, Alpharma has agreed to allow the firm to enter into the gabapentin capsule and tablet markets on March 23 and April 29, respectively, prior to the lapse of the first-to-file exclusivity period, which expires on April 6 and June 11, respectively. Alpharma expects the impact of this deal to reduce its sales of gabapentin during the exclusivity period.
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