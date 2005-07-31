Alpharma to change Kadian labeling

USA-based Alpharma says that approval of its painkiller Kadian (morphine sulfate) 200mg extended-release capsules may be delayed as a result of a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration.
A letter from the FDA states: "in vitro observations indicate that the extended-release characteristics of Kadian are compromised in the presence of alcohol. Until the clinical implications of these data are fully assessed, we request that changes be made to the package insert as indicated in the attached labeling to provide adequate information for the safe and effective use of the drug." The firm says it is working with the agency on implementing these changes and will be contacting the physicians who prescribe the drug to inform them of the product's potential interaction with alcohol.
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