ALPharma Turns Losses Around In 1995

ALPharma of the USA posted net income for 1995 of $18.8 million compared with a loss in 1994 of $2.4 million. Earnings per share turned around from a loss in 1994 of $0.11 to $0.84. For the fourth quarter of 1995, net income was $5.7 million compared with a loss of $12.7 million a year earlier, and EPS was $0.25 compared with a loss per share of $0.59.
The firm noted that the compatibility of the results for 1995 and 1994 is affected by a number of items related to the combination of human pharmaceutical and animal health businesses of Apothekernes Laboratorium (AL Oslo) with the company.
Turnover for the year was $520.9 million, an increase of 11%. For the fourth quarter, revenues were $138.6 million, up 3.8%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze