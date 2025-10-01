ALPharma Turns Losses Around In 1995

ALPharma of the USA posted net income for 1995 of $18.8 million compared with a loss in 1994 of $2.4 million. Earnings per share turned around from a loss in 1994 of $0.11 to $0.84. For the fourth quarter of 1995, net income was $5.7 million compared with a loss of $12.7 million a year earlier, and EPS was $0.25 compared with a loss per share of $0.59.

The firm noted that the compatibility of the results for 1995 and 1994 is affected by a number of items related to the combination of human pharmaceutical and animal health businesses of Apothekernes Laboratorium (AL Oslo) with the company.

Turnover for the year was $520.9 million, an increase of 11%. For the fourth quarter, revenues were $138.6 million, up 3.8%.