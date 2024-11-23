ALRT 1995 Financial Results

Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutic made a net loss in the fourth quarter of 1995 of $5.2 million, or $1.61 per share. For the full year, the loss was $17.8 million, or $5.47 per share. Interest income for the year was $2.9 million; for the fourth quarter it was $1.2 million.

The firm invested $19.5 million in R&D during the year, and $6 million in the fourth quarter. R&D was performed primarily by Allergan and Ligand under contracts with ALRT since June 1995.