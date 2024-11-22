Altana AG financial results

- The German drug wholesale, chemicals and dietary products group, Altana AG, has said sales and profits in 1995 will be sustained at 1994 levels. Group sales for the first half of 1995 rose 3% to 1.5 billion Deutschemarks ($1.0 billion). The pharmaceutical division, represented by Byk Gulden, achieved sales for the half-year that were up 5% to 727 million marks.
