Altana and GPC Biotech in R&D deal worth up to $100M

Byk Gulden, the drug-making subsidiary of the German pharmaceutical andchemicals group Altana, has signed an R&D agreement with GPC Biotech AG, a biotechnology company which is listed on the German Neuer Markt. The cooperation is aimed at the development of new drugs for cancer treatment and will run initially for five years. GPC will be able to obtain payments of up to $100 million from Altana with milestone payments as specific development objectives are reached.