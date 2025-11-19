ALTANA FORECAST FOREIGN GROWTH

The German drug and chemicals group, Altana AG, has said that it expects drug-sector growth to come mainly from foreign sales this year.

The company's new gastrointestinal system product pantoprazole is set for marketing approval during the current year, with a worldwide sales potential of around 500 million Deutschemarks ($291.9 million) annually.

Altana's 1993 sales, boosted by acquisitions, rose 5% to 2.8 billion marks, with 57% of sales achieved abroad and 49% of the total deriving from pharmaceuticals. Group pretax profits fell 9% to 185 million marks. In the first quarter of 1994, total sales advanced 3% to 711 million marks. Pharmaceutical sales were 350 million marks, up 7%. Pretax profits were said to have improved 15% in the quarter.