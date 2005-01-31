Altana licenses MetaCore from GeneGo

GeneGo, a USA-based provider of software and databases for systems biology, says that Germany's Altana Pharma AG has licensed its MetaCore. This is a comprehensive platform that contains proprietary, human data that is manually-curated by GeneGo's staff following strict quality-control guidelines. The database architecture is flexible, which allows changes to be made quickly and makes integration straight forward.

"We will use MetaCore for biological interpretation of genomics data and hypothesis generation," said Timo Wittenberger, leader of the bioinformatics group at Altana, adding: "our aim is a more profound understanding of patho-mechanisms which will allow us to develop more innovative drugs. MetaCore helps us here by representing our data in the context of public knowledge."