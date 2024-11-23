Altana Pharma Sector Weaker in Germany

German drug and chemicals company Quandt-Holding Altana's pretaxprofits in first half 1997 rose 17% to 117 million Deutschemarks ($62.7 million), with sales up from 1.1 billion marks to 1.3 billion marks, fuelled by foreign business growth and acquisitions (31% together).
German sales in the first half fell 3% to 418 million marks as drug-sector business dropped 6% to 352 million marks. In contrast, foreign pharmaceutical sales rose 21% to 509 million marks.
