Altana's results in line with expectations

German pharmaceuticals group Altana AG has posted a 10% increase in 2005 full-year sales of 3.3 billion euros ($4.05 billion) and achieved operating sales growth of 8%. The figures were in line with consensus forecasts. Details of earnings, which are expected to reach 680.0 million euros, will be published next month.

"With its 10th record year in succession, Altana further continued its impressive success story. The extraordinary dynamic development with a substantial double-digit growth in earnings of Altana Pharma on the one hand and the sustained high operating earnings level of Altana Chemie on the other are an excellent starting base for the strategic future development of the Altana Group," explained chief executive Nikolaus Schweickart.

At 2.7 billion euros, the international business accounted for 82% of total sales. This is an increase of 9% on the prior year. Sales growth differs significantly by region; in the European markets outside Germany, Altana achieved turnover of 1.09 billion euros, an increase of 8%. The development of the domestic business was satisfying, the firm said, noting that, in Germany, it achieved sales of 580.0 million euros, 18% up on the prior year. In North America, Altana reported revenues of 927.0 million euros, 5% up on the prior year. Also due to exchange rate effects, sales in Latin America grew 18% to 328.0 million euros. Sales in Asia grew 14% to 285.0 million euros.