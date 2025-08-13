AltaRex' OvaRex MAb on fast track approval

AltaRex' lead drug, the monoclonal antibody OvaRex, has received fasttrack designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
Richard Bagley, president and chief executive of AltaRex, said he believed the designation supported the company's decision to base two pivotal trials on the surrogate endpoint of delaying the time to disease recurrence. He added that enrollment in a second Phase IIb trial of the MAb will start this month.
Half of the 25,000 women annually diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the USA will die from the disease.
