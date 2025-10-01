Alteon : new diabetic compound ALT-946

- Alteon has identified a novel compound, a chemical modification of the company's lead compound pimagedine, which like its parent may be of use in the treatment of diabetic complications. ALT-946 has been shown in preclinical testing to block the formation of Advanced Glycosylation End-Products, or AGEs, which accumulate in diabetes and age-related diseases, and can lead to nephropathy, atherosclerosis, neuropathy, retinopathy and cataracts. ALT-946 is around three times as potent in this regard as pimagedine, which is currently in two Phase III trials to prevent diabetic kidney disease.
