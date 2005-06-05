Alteon's Alagebrium improves age-related blood vessel damage

US drugmaker Alteon says that a Phase IIa study of its investigational antihypertensive drug alagebrium suggests that it increases arterial elasticity, by breaking advanced glycation end-product crosslinks, and also improves endothelial function.
According to the New Jersey-based firm, central arterial stiffening and endothelial dysfunction are both risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which suggests that that these effects may reduce cardiovascular risk in older hypertensive subjects.
Endothelial damage, and the resulting inability of smaller vessels to react to changes in blood pressure, can be a predictor of present and future cardiovascular disease. The agent is the first compound in advanced clinical trials to demonstrate the potential to reverse age-related cardiovascular disease and restore flexibility and function to the arteries and heart by cleaving pathological AGE crosslinks, the firm stated.
