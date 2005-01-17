Alteon to sell $10M shares

USA-based Alteon says that it has entered into agreements with new and existing institutional investors to sell $10 million of common stock, approximately 9.5 million shares at $1.05 each, for net proceeds after expenses and fees of approximately $9.6 million.

Alteon intends to use the net proceeds to fund the ongoing and planned Phase II systolic hypertension, heart failure and erectile dysfunction clinical development programs of alagebrium chloride (ALT 711), as well as for general corporate purposes.