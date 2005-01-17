Alteon to sell $10M shares

USA-based Alteon says that it has entered into agreements with new and existing institutional investors to sell $10 million of common stock, approximately 9.5 million shares at $1.05 each, for net proceeds after expenses and fees of approximately $9.6 million.
Alteon intends to use the net proceeds to fund the ongoing and planned Phase II systolic hypertension, heart failure and erectile dysfunction clinical development programs of alagebrium chloride (ALT 711), as well as for general corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze