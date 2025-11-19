ALTERNATIVE US HEALTH REFORM PLANS UNDERWAY

Democrats on the US House Ways and Means Committee's health subcommittee have prepared their health care reform package as an alternative to President Bill Clinton's Health Security Act (Marketletter March 7), having declared earlier in the month that the panel would not mark up the president's bill. Subcommittee chairman Representative Pete Stark said the President's bill had become complicated because it attempted to cover the entire population, whereas the subcommittee's bill would be simpler, limiting itself to such matters as providing cover for those people who are presently uninsured, and prescription drug benefits cover for all.
The subcommittee bill would also include the establishment of a new commission which would be required to report to Congress every year on pricing issues relating to prescription drugs made available under the plan. As proposed by the Stark plan, the Prescription Drug Payment Review Commission would be required to report annually on price increases for drugs covered under the plan and related administrative costs, plus levels of implementation. It would also make recommendations in its annual report to Congress relating to payments for prescription drugs including, it is reported, proposals for the proportion of the national health spending target which should be allocated to the prescription drug sector.
Following its analysis of the Stark bill, the Congressional Budget Office is scheduled to turn its attentions to other alternative legislative proposals, including the Managed Competition Act and the Health Equity and Access Reform Today act.
