Altracel buys oral care business for 8M euros

Ireland's Alltracel Pharmaceuticals, a brand-focused, biopharmaceutical R&D company specializing in the medical device and food ingredient markets, says it has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Westone Products, a London, UK-based privately-owned product developer which supplies a full range of inter-dental and related specialist oral care products to the branded and private label sectors in the EU, USA and Asia.
Westone has a number of patents in oral care and polytetrafluoroethylene processes as well as access to manufacturing and packaging facilities in Shenzhen, China via a 50% joint venture. Unaudited Westone revenues for the year ended September 30, 2004, are in excess of 11.5 million euros ($15.3 million) with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of over 1.2 million euros.
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