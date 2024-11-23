Alza Begins Phase III With Duros

- Alza Corp is initiating the first Phase III clinical trial of itsDuros implant technology. The application will be for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, in which Duros will be used to continuously deliver leuprolide for up to one year. Around 75 patients will be enrolled in the trial, and if successful, the company says it plans to file a New Drug Application for the product with the US regulatory authorities by early- to mid-1999.