Alza Gains Efidac Approval

- Alza Corp has been granted approval in the USA for Efidac 24 (chlorpheniramine maleate) extended-release tablets, the first over-the-counter, 24-hour antihistamine allergy medication to be approved there. The product will be marketed in the USA by Ciba Consumer Pharmaceuticals, which says it will launch the drug in time for the spring 1995 allergy season.
