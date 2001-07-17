Alza investigates new approaches to treat urge incontinence

Following the success of the recent OBJECT (Overactive Bladder: JudgingEffective Control and Treatment) study, looking at the treatment of urge incontinence patients with extended-release Ditropan (oxybutynin chloride; Marketletter April 16), Alza Corp says it has started to research new drugs and new delivery systems to treat overactive bladder.

The company has one device in early development, called Uros, which is designed for patients who have failed standard drug or behavioral therapy. The device is placed into the bladder and filled with Alza's oxybutynin, which is slowly released into the bladder over a period of one month. This allows the active drug to be delivered while keeping down levels in the blood, potentially minimizing adverse events that are observed with the treatment, such as dry mouth and central nervous system side effects.

Traditionally, treatments for urge incontinence have been aimed at the muscles that contract the bladder, but Alza has also suggested investigating new treatments which act by numbing the signals from the bladder that indicate when it needs to be emptied, to which the brain may become oversensitive.