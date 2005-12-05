ALZA resubmits NDA for Ionsys

ALZA Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US health care major Johnson & Johnson, says that it has resubmitted a New Drug Application for its novel painkiller, Ionsys (fentanyl HCl) patient-activated transdermal system 40 mcg/dose, in response to an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration received in mid-2004. The agent is the first product in development to incorporate ALZA's E-TRANS iontophoretic transdermal drug delivery system, which delivers the opioid analgesic systemically by using low-level electricity to actively transport drugs through intact skin.