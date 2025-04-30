Alza's Ditropan cleared by FDA

Alza Corp's Ditropan XL (controlled-release oxybutinin) has been givenmarketing clearance by the US Food and Drugs Administration for once-daily treatment of overactive bladder. It is the first once-daily treatment to be approved in the USA for this indication. Alza plans to launch the product in the USA in the first quarter of 1999.

Under an agreement with Crescendo Pharmaceuticals from which it licensed-in the drug, the latter will receive payments from Alza based on sales of Ditropan XL. Alza has signed Synthelabo to market the product in Europe as Oros. It is the first product manufactured by Crescendo that has received approval from the FDA. Alza has the option to license all Crescendo's products in development after forming the company in 1997.

Meantime, a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has determined that behavioral therapy is more effective than oxybutinin in the treatment of urinary incontinence. Patients undergoing behavioral therapy had a 81% reduction in the number of incontinent episodes, compared to a 69% decrease in patients given oxybutinin therapy and 39% for those given placebo. Moreover, 76% of patients randomized to the drug or placebo arms expressed a desire to change to another treatment, versus 14% of patients in the behavioral therapy arm.