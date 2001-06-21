Alza shareholders approve J&J merger

The previously-announced acquisition of Alza Corp by Johnson & Johnson(Marketletter April 2) was set to close on June 22, after the former's stockholders approved the merger.

J&J will acquire Alza in a stock-for-stock exchange with a total value of about $10.2 billion. Alza shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.98 shares of J&J common stock for each share they own.