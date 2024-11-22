Alza To License Testosterone Product From Therapeutic Discovery Corp

- Alza Corp has exercised its option to license a non-scrotaltransdermal testosterone product from Therapeutic Discovery Corp for certain European countries. Alza has signed worldwide marketing agreements with the Ferring Group to commercialize this product and Alza's Testoderm (testosterone transdermal system). Ferring will make an undisclosed upfront payment to Alza for rights to distribute the products in 12 countries in Europe and Scandinavia.
