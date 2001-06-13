Alza to market Ditropan in Canada

Alza Corp has received clearance from Canada's Therapeutics ProductDirectorate to market once-daily Ditropan extended-release (oxybutynin chloride), for the relief of symptoms of urge incontinence, urgency and frequency in patients with overactive bladder. Ditropan XL previously received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration three years ago (Marketletter January 4 and 11, 1999) and from the UK Medicines Control Agency last year (Marketletter June 26, 2000). It is marketed in the UK by Sanofi-Synthelabo.
