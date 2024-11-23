Alzheimer's Diagnostic Development

More than a quarter of cases of Alzheimer's disease are incorrectly diagnosed, according to a report in the journal Science. The researchers say that they have developed a simple test to detect the disease at an early stage, based on the fact that patients suspected of having the disease were found to be hypersensitive to the pupil-dilating effects of tropicamide. The researchers report that in 58 suspected cases the test had a 95% successful diagnosis rate.