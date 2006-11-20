Alzheimer's Europe brings up AD centenary

The hundredth anniversary of Alois Alzheimer's presentation to a medical conference of the first diagnosed case of the brain disease which now carries his name has been commemorated by Alzheimer Europe, the umbrella organization of national Alheimer's disease associations in 27 European countries. On the anniversary itself, November 7, AE launched the Paris Declaration on the political priorities of the Alzheimer Movement, as well as a report titled: Dementia in Europe, both at a meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

The Paris declaration calls on European and national policy makers to make AD a public health priority by developing action programs on the disease and increasing research funding into the causes, prevention and treatment of AD and other forms of dementia; promote awareness campaigns and make dementia a compulsory part of medical training; and promote the autonomy and dignity of people suffering from the condition by ensuring improvements in care coordination.

Jean Georges, executive director of Alzheimer Europe, said: "100 years of Alzheimer's disease gives us little reason to celebrate. Nevertheless, we are encouraged to see the growing commitment of European and national policy makers to give Alzheimer's disease the priority it so justly deserves."