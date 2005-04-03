Alzheimer's treatment improves with new diagnostic method

It would appear that earlier detection and treatment for Alzheimer's disease is now more practical for larger segments of the population through a more refined use of existing, well-validated neuropsychological tests.
A study published in the US Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that, by applying statistical modeling to the neuropsychological test battery used by the USA's National Institute of Aging's Disease Research Centers, the overall accuracy for distinguishing normal aging from the mildest stage of AD increased to 97%. This accuracy surpasses that of other more expensive and invasive diagnostic methods.
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