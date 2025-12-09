Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit

The programme is built around the latest innovation in disease-modifying approaches, lessons learned from clinical setbacks, and the rapid progress being made in biomarker development and diagnostics. Across multiple tracks and discussion formats, it’s designed to help drug developers sharpen decision-making, stress-test strategies, and connect with peers working across the neurodegeneration pipeline.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Drug development and R&D leaders from pharma and biotech working in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Discovery and preclinical scientists advancing novel targets and translational models

Clinical development, biomarker, regulatory and trial design experts

Academic KOLs, patient voices and solution providers supporting neurodegenerative R&D

Scale

Attendees: 150+

150+ Speakers: 40

40 Audience mix: 85% from large pharma & biotech

85% from large pharma & biotech Content tracks: 2 dedicated tracks

What to expect