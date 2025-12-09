Tuesday 9 December 2025

Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit

Visit event website
3 February 20265 February 2026
Massachusetts, USAHyatt Regency Boston Harbor
An industry-focused, end-to-end meeting covering neurodegenerative R&D from early discovery through late-stage clinical and regulatory strategy.

The programme is built around the latest innovation in disease-modifying approaches, lessons learned from clinical setbacks, and the rapid progress being made in biomarker development and diagnostics. Across multiple tracks and discussion formats, it’s designed to help drug developers sharpen decision-making, stress-test strategies, and connect with peers working across the neurodegeneration pipeline.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Drug development and R&D leaders from pharma and biotech working in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s
  • Discovery and preclinical scientists advancing novel targets and translational models
  • Clinical development, biomarker, regulatory and trial design experts
  • Academic KOLs, patient voices and solution providers supporting neurodegenerative R&D

Scale

  • Attendees: 150+
  • Speakers: 40
  • Audience mix: 85% from large pharma & biotech
  • Content tracks: 2 dedicated tracks

What to expect

  • Three days of content spanning discovery, preclinical, clinical and regulatory challenges in AD and PD drug development
  • Workshops, roundtables and panel discussions, plus dedicated networking time
  • Coverage of emerging targets and modalities beyond first-wave approaches, alongside practical discussion of endpoints and biomarker strategy
  • A patient-focused component for real-world insight, plus access to partners and solution providers supporting the space

Latest Features

Kallyope advances elismetrep after mid-stage migraine win
9 December 2025
Data from uniQure’s Phase I/II AMT-130 not enough, FDA confirms
8 December 2025
Pfizer among Chinese biotech’s backers in $100 million Series A
8 December 2025
Xlife Sciences divests 12 project companies to Landsteiner
8 December 2025


Today's issue

‘Revolutionary’ approval for Gamida Cell’s Omisirge
Biotechnology
‘Revolutionary’ approval for Gamida Cell’s Omisirge
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
FDA column calls for evidence-based trial design for CAR-T therapies in oncology
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
Sanegene closes over $110 million series B to advance RNAi pipeline
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ascletis posts encouraging Phase II data for oral obesity drug
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK ends synthetic lethality pact with Ideaya
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Kallyope advances elismetrep after mid-stage migraine win
9 December 2025

Company Spotlight

A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze