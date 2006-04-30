Alzhemed performs well in Ph II AD study

Canadian Biopharmaceutical firm Neurochem says that data from a trial of its Alzheimer's disease product candidate, Alzhemed (tramiprosate), shows that the drug produced clinically-significant benefits in terms of improved cognitive and global performance measures and disease stabilization. The results were presented at the 9th International Symposium on Advances in Alzheimer Therapy, held in late April in Geneva, Switzerland, by lead investigator Paul Aisen, of Georgetown University, USA.

The findings are from an open-label extension of a Phase II trial, which showed that four out of nine enrolled subjects maintained disease stabilization after three years of treatment. The researchers also presented data on the drug's mechanism of action revealing that, in addition to the ability to bind amyloid B peptide and interfere with the amyloid cascade, the compound had a protective effect on neuronal cells, in that it decreased AB-induced cell death and DNA damage 38% (p <0.01).

The firm added that it is also carrying out a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III assessment of the drug in 1,052 mild-to-moderate AD patients. The program, which is designed to last for 18 months, is being carried out at around 70 centers in the USA, with completion expected by January 2007. A similar European trial of the compound was begun in September 2005. Both studies are examining the efficacy and safety of the product, in addition to establishing its pharmacokinetic and tolerability profiles.