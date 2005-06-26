AMA defers vote on DTC ban for at least a year, seeks more study

The American Medical Association has postponed for at least a year any action on demands for it to call for a ban on direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs.

On June 21, at its meeting in Chicago, Illinois, the AMA House of Delegates agreed with the organization's Council on Science and Public Health that more study is required on whether DTC ads is good or bad for patients. The House has passed the issue onto the Council, which will conduct a review of the available evidence and make its recommendations next year.

AMA Board of Trustees member Rebecca Patchin said the House was not backing away from a ban and had simply asked for more information. It is seeking a comprehensive approach to how DTC affects the doctor-patient relationship, together with costs, benefits and other issues, she said.