AMA REPORT ON CONTRACEPTIVES

The outcome of a report from the American Medical Association's Board of Trustees concludes that long-acting contraceptives may be medically contraindicated for women convicted of child abuse or receiving welfare benefits.
The report comes in response to the US government proposing or requiring long-term contraceptive systems like Wyeth-Ayerst's Norplant for these women.
"Involuntary use of long-acting contraceptives because of child abuse raises serious questions about a person's fundamental rights to refuse medical treatment, to be free of cruel and unusual punishment, and to procreate. The state's compelling interest in protecting children from abuse may be served by less intrusive means than imposing contraception on parents who have committed child abuse," the Board of Trustees writes.
