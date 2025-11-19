AMA Suggests SavingPlan For US Medicare

The American Medical Association has offered a Medicare reform plan that it feels could save $162 million over seven years and avert bankruptcy in the hospital fund for at least 15 years. The AMA plan would do away with the need for seniors to buy private Medigap insurance and, instead, would have them pay extra premiums to the government, getting half the money back if they did not submit claims for medical care.

More than half of America's seniors could get refunds of L250, and Medicare could save almost $45 million by cutting out insurers and discouraging unneeded care, the AMA claims. Retirees in the next century would also have to wait until age 67, rather than 65, to qualify for Medicare when the Social Security age goes up. Seniors with incomes of over $50,000 a year would pay higher Medicare Part B premiums, raising $14 billion, and everyone's premiums should go up by 7%, raising $19 billion, the AMA states.

Some $90 billion could be saved by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals for capital costs, cutting back extra payments to hospitals with large numbers of poor patients, and other steps. And private insurers as well as the government should help pay for graduate medical education, the association noted. The plan would save almost $10 billion from payments to Health Maintenance Organizations and by making private insurers keep paying bills for disabled Medicare beneficiaries.