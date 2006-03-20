Saturday 8 November 2025

Amantadine finds new role as Tamiflu adjunct

20 March 2006

Only two months after the USA's Centers for Disease Con-trol and Prevention (CDC) suggested that generics aman-tadine and rimantadine should not be used in combating seasonal influenza (Marketletter January 23), reports suggest that the former could play a significant role in resis-ting the spread of avian flu among humans. Of the 130 strains of the avian flu virus that have been studied, more than 30 are considered sensitive to older antivirals, espe-cially amantadine, according to the Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered World Health Organization.

Health authorities and scientists fear that a strategy based entirely on Swiss drugmaker Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) could fail. With supplies of other antivirals easier and cheaper to stockpile, the WHO and governments are pon-dering the merits of stockpiling older drugs.

H5N1 samples taken from China, Indonesia and Turkey have been found to be responsive to the generic antivirals, whereas strains identified in Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam appear to show greater resistance to older drugs. As a result of increasing evidence that some strains of avian flu might be treatable with generic drugs, Keiji Fukuada, the acting coordinator of the WHO's Global Influenza Program (see page 17) told the Wall Street Journal that amantadine offered a "conundrum for everybody." He asked: "should amantadine be stockpiled? Should it be used? What is its role, both for avian influenza and for pandemic influenza?"

