Amarillo and Bumimedic in IFN license deal

USA-based biotechnology company Amarillo Biosciences says it has entered into a distribution deal with Malaysian pharmaceutical firm Bumimedic, part of the Antah HealthCare group, to market its low-dose interferon in the region.

Under the terms of the deal, Bumimedic will manufacture lozenges from Amarillo's bulk natural human interferon and distribute them in Malaysia. Amarillo is set to receive a series of milestone payments based on regulatory approval, production and distribution of the product.

Amarillo says that it has been seeking to establish distributions channels for its drug, and added that the deal was facilitated through its relationship the German venture capital group GMTI and its president Claus Martin. In addition, the firm believes that demand for its product is likely to increase in light of the continued emergence of avian influenza, the potential human influenza pandemic and the worldwide shortage of drugs such as Roche's Tamiflu.