Amarillo Bio to commercialize low-dose interferon in SE Asia

Texas, USA-based Amarillo Biosciences says that it has entered into an agency agreement with Claus Martin, chief executive of Gesellschaft Fur Medizinisch and Technische Investionen mbH & Co KG, a privately-held German venture capital group, to commercialize low-dose oral natural human interferon in Thailand, Brunei, Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.
Dr Martin and GMTI have close personal and business contacts in the territory and plan to work on the commercialization of this interferon manufactured by Hayashibara Biochemical Laboratories by selecting licensees and distributors in each of the countries.
Amarillo points out that clinical observations made on thousands of influenza patients in the former Soviet Union, Bulgaria, China and Japan have indicated the potential efficacy of employing low doses of natural human interferon to treat influenza. These studies indicate that significant clinical benefits occurred in patients given low doses of interferon intranasally or orally during natural outbreaks of influenza. Interest in the company's low-dose human interferon has risen with international concern about the potential of the current bird flu outbreak to develop into a pandemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze