Amarillo Bio to commercialize low-dose interferon in SE Asia

5 December 2005

Texas, USA-based Amarillo Biosciences says that it has entered into an agency agreement with Claus Martin, chief executive of Gesellschaft Fur Medizinisch and Technische Investionen mbH & Co KG, a privately-held German venture capital group, to commercialize low-dose oral natural human interferon in Thailand, Brunei, Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Dr Martin and GMTI have close personal and business contacts in the territory and plan to work on the commercialization of this interferon manufactured by Hayashibara Biochemical Laboratories by selecting licensees and distributors in each of the countries.

Amarillo points out that clinical observations made on thousands of influenza patients in the former Soviet Union, Bulgaria, China and Japan have indicated the potential efficacy of employing low doses of natural human interferon to treat influenza. These studies indicate that significant clinical benefits occurred in patients given low doses of interferon intranasally or orally during natural outbreaks of influenza. Interest in the company's low-dose human interferon has risen with international concern about the potential of the current bird flu outbreak to develop into a pandemic.

