Amarillo licences low-dose interferon to CytoPharm

Texas, USA-based biotechnology company Amarillo Biosciences says it has entered into a licensing accord with Taiwanese biopharmaceutical developer CytoPharm, relating to its low-dose oral interferon for use in influenza and hepatitis B indications in China and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, CytoPharm will conduct all clinical trials of the product, as well as seeking approvals from regulators in the Asia pacific region. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.