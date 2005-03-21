Amarillo to start trial of interferon alpha

Texas, USA-headquartered Amarillo Biosciences says it intends to initiate a study to evaluate low-dose oral interferon alpha in 40 subjects with rare bone marrow proliferative disorders.

In the study, which will be conducted at a major cancer center in Texas, 20 patients, each with either polycythemia vera or primary thrombocythemia, will be administered low-dose oral interferon alpha daily to relieve the signs and symptoms associated with these disorders, the group said.