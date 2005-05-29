Amarin completes $17.8M offering

Amarin Corp says that it has completed its previously-announced registered direct offering with institutional and other accredited investors, including certain directors and executive officers of the firm, of 13.7 million American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of $17.8 million. The proceeds, after deducting the placement agent's fees and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $16.7 million. After giving effect to Amarin's redemption of $2.0 million of loan notes in connection with the purchase of shares by the chairman, the net proceeds will be approximately $14.7 million.

Directors and executive officers of Amarin have purchased an aggregate of 3.5 million shares in the offering, inclusive of the 1.5 million shares issued on redemption of the loan notes, representing a total investment of approximately $4.5 million.

Rick Stewart, chief executive, commented: "this offering, inclusive of the redemption of the $2.0 million of loan notes, significantly strengthens Amarin's balance sheet. We are now essentially debt-free. In addition, we have made significant progress in recent months on planning the upcoming Huntington's disease Phase III trials with Miraxion and now have the requisite funding to commence them in mid-2005."