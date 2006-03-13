Amarin Corp's Miraxion yields encouraging data in depression

UK-based drug developer Amarin Corp says that preclinical data from a study conducted at the University of Valencia, Spain, demonstrates that its drug candidate Miraxion (ultra-pure ethyl-eicosapentaenoic acid) may improve the transport of stress hormones, such as cortisol, through the blood brain barrier, which is considered to be the cause of melancholic depression.
According to the firm, improved blood brain barrier transport may lead to a normalization of cortisol levels and of hypothalamus-pituitary adrenocortical axis activity, resulting in an alleviation of the symptoms of the condition, which is considered to be the most severe form of depression. The firm hypothesized that this effect is related to Miraxion's ability to sensitize glucocorticoid receptor function.
The drug is currently in Phase III development for Huntington's disease (Marketletter September 19, 2005) and the firm recently reported positive results from two preclinical studies in models of Parkinson's disease (Marketletter January 16).
